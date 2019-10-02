|
|
Jacqueline M. (Rosseel) Norsigian, 77
Worcester - Jacqueline M. (Rosseel) Norsigian, 77, of Worcester passed away on Monday, September 30th in UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus after a short illness.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband of 42 years, Robert Norsigian; her two sons, Scott Dube and Jamie Norsigian; a daughter, Bobbi-Jo Febres all of Worcester; her grandchildren, Dory "Jessica", Sarah Beth, Dylan, Kylie Rae, and Kobe Tobias; her great grandchildren, Braiden and Ava and many nephews and nieces.
She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late James and Dorothy (Beauchamp) Rosseel and is predeceased by a grandson, Oscar Justin; a brother, Francis Rosseel and Barbara Davieau.
Mrs. Norsigian worked for 25 years at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the plant services department and retired in 2004. She was a fabulous woman that will be greatly missed by her family. Jacqueline loved to spend her winters in Florida and help others whenever possible. She could often be found watching her beloved Boston Red Sox or off on a shopping excursion.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 11 AM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond Street with burial to follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 AM before the service.
To share a memory of Mrs. Norsigian, sign the online guestbook or for directions please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019