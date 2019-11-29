Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
1934 - 2019
Jacqueline C. Oliveri, 85

WORCESTER - Jacqueline C. (Dion) Oliveri, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Homestead Hall. Her beloved husband of sixty years, Ralph Oliveri predeceased her on the same day in 2014.

She was born and raised in Worcester, the daughter of Ralph and Yvonne (Bouffard) Dion. Jacqueline was a graduate of the former Sacred Heart School in Worcester and a faithful member of St. George Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and the dogs in their "coach" and in her spare time, she could be found cooking and collecting cookbooks. Most of all, she was a devoted wife and mother and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her daughter, Susan Mathews and her husband, Joseph of Worcester; her three sons, David Oliveri and his wife, Cathy, Ralph Oliveri and his wife, Anne and Steven Oliveri and his wife, Cheryl all of Hubbardston; seven grandchildren, Jason Bolack, Aaron and Evan Oliveri, Joshua Mathews, Erica Gemme, Michelle Oliveri and Katherine Sullivan; a great grandson, Logan Sullivan; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Ralph, she was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Dion; and her two sisters, Janice Flagg and Doris Kennedy.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Jacqueline's family from 4 to 6 pm on Monday, December 2 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Worcester. Burial will be private at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
