Jacquelyn F. Gilliam
Northbridge - Jacquelyn F. (Waye) Gilliam, 87, of Northbridge passed away Thurs. Aug. 22, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester. She was the wife of the late Lewis F. Gilliam who died in 1979.
Mrs. Gilliam was employed as a cashier at Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford for 16 years, retiring in 1995. Previously, she had worked at the former Fair Department store in Whitinsville for 6 years.
Mrs. Gilliam was born in Norridgewock, ME, on August 28, 1931, the daughter of the late Victor and Nellie A. (Waye) Green and was a graduate from Deering High School in Portland, ME in 1950. She moved to Uxbridge in 1964 and later to Northbridge in 1979.
Mrs. Gilliam was a member of the Blackstone Valley United Methodist Church in Whitinsville for many years and a member of that church's Senior Group, Craft Class, the former Women's Club and former Young at Hearts Club. She was also a member of the Sutton Senior Center.
Mrs. Gilliam is survived by her children Barbara A. and her husband Rodney Gallagher, Sr. of Northbridge, John L. and his wife Pauline Gilliam of Jacksonville, FL, and Kathy Jo and her husband Paul Hudon of Whitinsville; a brother William Waye and his wife Norma of Millinocket, ME and other family members in Maine; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Tues., Aug. 27, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 AM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 480 Church St., Whitinsville followed by the funeral service at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, West St., Douglas,
Memorial donations may be made to the Sutton Senior Center,19 Hough St. Sutton, MA 01590.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019