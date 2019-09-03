Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
North American Martyr's Church
8 Wyoma Drive
Auburn, MA
Jacques Blais


1931 - 2019
Jacques Blais Obituary
Jacques R. Blais, 88

AUBURN - Jacques R. "Jake" Blais, 88, of Auburn, formerly of Rhode Island, died peacefully on Monday September 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

In addition to his adoring wife, Kathleen A. (Black) Blais, Jake leaves his daughters, Marie Martin of Worcester, Michelle Scannell and her husband William of Spencer; four grandchildren, Brian Martin and his wife Jennifer, Adam Martin, Chelsea Scannell, and Jessica Martin; his first great-granddaughter, Eliana Joy Martin, who he was so happy to be able to meet; many nieces and nephews, and his beloved cat, Buster. Jake was predeceased by four brothers, the late Emile, Edwin, Raymond, and Andre Blais.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jake's family on Friday September 6, 2019 between the hours of 9:30 – 10:30 AM at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA 01501. A funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM at North American Martyr's Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, MA 01501. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund at www.jimmyfund.org/gift.

to view his complete obituary, please visit

www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
