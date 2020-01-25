Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
James BaileyIII


1958 - 2020
James BaileyIII Obituary
James H. Bailey, III, 61

Worcester - James H. Bailey, III,61, of Worcester, passed away on Friday at home with his family. He leaves his loving wife of 19 years, Priscilla (Givins) Bailey; three sons, James D. Payton and Jermaine Payton and his wife Jennifer all of West Virginia and Lamar Tetteyfio of Worcester; two daughters, Regina and Charisa White both of Worcester; three brothers, Preston Spurill, Terry Bowser, and Martin Anfield; three sisters, Ethel Bailey, Darlene Harris and Lucinda Griffon; 15 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by a sister, Carrie Johnson, a nephew Eric Johnson and a niece, Moneka Griffin.

James worked as a supervisor for Saint-Gobain for over 20 years. In his earlier years, he worked as a Park Ranger in Boston. He enjoyed playing his PlayStation, watching the football game, especially the San Francisco 49ers and going fishing.

A period of calling hours will be celebrated Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 am in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester, followed by his funeral service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow to Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.

To share your thoughts and memories of James, please visit his personal guestbook at

mercadantefuneral.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
