Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
James Barys


1947 - 2019
James Barys Obituary
James A. Barys, 71

Oakham - James A. Barys, 71, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus after an illness. He was born in Holden, the son of Walter R. and Ruth E. (Burns) Barys and had lived in Oakham the past 41 years.

Jim earned his bachelor's degree from Colby College and his master's degree from Clark University. He served in the army from January 1971 to April 1972. Jim taught math at the Mass Academy of Math and Science in Worcester for 13 years, retiring in 2013. Previously, he taught math at Wachusett Regional High School in Holden. Jim instructed kettle bell classes at Stronger Personal Fitness in Worcester, he enjoyed working in his garden, hiking, paddle boarding, traveling, reading and spending time with family and friends.

He leaves his wife of 42 years, Elizabeth (Zukas) Barys; his daughter, Julia Chavez and her husband, Robert of Tucson, AZ; and his son, Mitchell Barys of Worcester.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jim's family on Sunday, November 10th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Appalachian Mountain Club, 10 City Square, Suite 2, Boston, MA 02129.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
