James J. Beshai, 87
West Boylston - James J. Beshai, 87, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, September 17th, after a courageous battle with colon and liver cancer.
Chico as he was known to family and friends was born in West Boylston, the son of Italian immigrants, Frank and Angela (Silvestro) Beshai and was a lifelong resident of town. He took great pride in his landscaping abilities and created beautiful plantings and a "golf course" quality lawn around his home that were the envy of his neighbors and many passersby. James served proudly in the Naval Reserves, during the Korean War. He ran his own successful landscape business for many years before becoming an employee of the West Boylston Water District, where he worked until his retirement.
His wife of 64 years, Joyce A. (Warwick) Beshai and his eldest son, James J. Beshai, Jr., passed away in August of 2016. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Reid, and her husband, Gordon, his son, Paul Beshai and his wife, Tara (McCarthy), all residents of West Boylston, and his daughter-in-law, Kathleen Beshai of Berlin. He was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers-in -law, Mary Caputo, and her husband Frank, and Virginia DuPont, and her husband, Roy.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 20 at 11am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 111 Worcester Street. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St.Vincent's Cancer and Wellness Center, 1 Eaton Place, Worcester, 01608. Arrangements in the care of Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston St.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019