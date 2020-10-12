1/1
James Biando
James W. Biando, 96

Spencer - James W. Biando (Bumpa) 96, of Spencer, died peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center.

He leaves five sons, David Biando and his wife Linda of Philadelphia, Ernest Biando and his wife Kelly of East Brookfield, James Biando and his wife Irene of East Brookfield, Anthony Biando and his wife Kimberly of Townsend, and William Biando of Spencer; two daughters, Brenda Biando and her companion Scott Davis of Spencer, and Bonnie Harvey and her companion Tony of North Brookfield; 21 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Corrine J. (Benoit) Biando in 2011. He was born in Junction City, Kansas, son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Baker) Biando.

James enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943 at the age of 19 and served proudly in WWII. James was assigned to the Navy's PBY-5As' known as the "flying boats." He served for four years as an Aviation Machinist's mate and earned the American Theatre award, the Asiatic-Pacific 2-star Medal and the WWII Victory Medal. James also held a private pilot's license and loved to fly.

Jim was employed by Rexnord, Inc. of Auburn for 21 years and the former Sturbridge Isle Truck Stop where he worked alongside his former son in-law Richard Ford until age 77.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors for James will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00AM in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center's Activities Fund, 47 East Main St., West Brookfield, MA 01585.

Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield is assisting his family with arrangements.

An online guest book is available at

varnumfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Varnum Funeral Home Inc
43 E Main St
West Brookfield, MA 01585
(508) 867-2885
