Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service
33 Ward St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508)756-8346
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bishop Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Bishop Jr. Obituary
James M. Bishop, Jr., 29

WORCESTER - James M. Bishop, Jr., 28, of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday Feb. 6, 2020.

Jimmy leaves his father James M. Bishop of Worcester; his sisters, Brandi of GA, Leah of Spencer; brothers, Cote and Brendan of Worcester; 2 nieces, 2 nephews, as well as his wife Danielle.

Jimmy will be re-united with his mom Stacy 2018 and brother Chad 2019.

He also leaves many family and friends from Worcester to NC, who will deeply miss him. Jimmy was truly a kind, genuine caring person.

He worked most of his life in the construction industry.

Jimmy's most recent passion is Project Hope, a non profit he was trying to establish to help those with recovery from addiction; a plague that has no boundaries nor is anyone immune from, as we are sadly reminded yet everyday by the growing number of losses from our younger generation.

A service will be held for Jimmy at Dirsa Funeral Home, 33 Ward St., Worcester on Monday, Feb. 17th at 11 a.m.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -