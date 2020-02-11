|
|
James M. Bishop, Jr., 29
WORCESTER - James M. Bishop, Jr., 28, of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday Feb. 6, 2020.
Jimmy leaves his father James M. Bishop of Worcester; his sisters, Brandi of GA, Leah of Spencer; brothers, Cote and Brendan of Worcester; 2 nieces, 2 nephews, as well as his wife Danielle.
Jimmy will be re-united with his mom Stacy 2018 and brother Chad 2019.
He also leaves many family and friends from Worcester to NC, who will deeply miss him. Jimmy was truly a kind, genuine caring person.
He worked most of his life in the construction industry.
Jimmy's most recent passion is Project Hope, a non profit he was trying to establish to help those with recovery from addiction; a plague that has no boundaries nor is anyone immune from, as we are sadly reminded yet everyday by the growing number of losses from our younger generation.
A service will be held for Jimmy at Dirsa Funeral Home, 33 Ward St., Worcester on Monday, Feb. 17th at 11 a.m.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020