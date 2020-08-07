James Alton Bonnayer, 64



NORTH BROOKFIELD - James Alton Bonnayer, 64, died August 1, 2020 at home after being stricken ill.



He was born December 5, 1955 in Ware, MA, son of Alton and Alma (Ouimette) Bonnayer. He graduated Ware High School in 1973 and attended Holyoke Community College. James worked for the former IGA & Victory Supermarkets.



He leaves his wife Linda (Nelson) Bonnayer; 6 children, Michael, Jennifer and David Earle, Jeffrey Bonnayer (Michelle), Elizabeth Meisner (Jeffrey) and Brian Bonnayer; 6 grandchildren, Jacob, Persephone, Martin, Wyatt, Phoebe, Isabella and 1 expected in November; a sister Simone; a brother WIlliam and 2 nephews, James and Daniel. He was very much loved and will be missed very much.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 44 Gilbert St. North Brookfield.





