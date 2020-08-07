1/
James Bonnayer
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Alton Bonnayer, 64

NORTH BROOKFIELD - James Alton Bonnayer, 64, died August 1, 2020 at home after being stricken ill.

He was born December 5, 1955 in Ware, MA, son of Alton and Alma (Ouimette) Bonnayer. He graduated Ware High School in 1973 and attended Holyoke Community College. James worked for the former IGA & Victory Supermarkets.

He leaves his wife Linda (Nelson) Bonnayer; 6 children, Michael, Jennifer and David Earle, Jeffrey Bonnayer (Michelle), Elizabeth Meisner (Jeffrey) and Brian Bonnayer; 6 grandchildren, Jacob, Persephone, Martin, Wyatt, Phoebe, Isabella and 1 expected in November; a sister Simone; a brother WIlliam and 2 nephews, James and Daniel. He was very much loved and will be missed very much.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 44 Gilbert St. North Brookfield.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
44 Gilbert St
North Brookfield, MA 01535
(508) 867-3604
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved