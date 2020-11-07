James J. Braney, 73
Uxbridge - James J. Braney, 73, formerly of Millbury, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6th surrounded by family.
Jim leaves his wife of 53 years, Linda V. (Senkarik) Braney; a son, William J. Braney and his wife, Kimberly of Cape Coral, Florida; two grandchildren, Elizabeth McAllister and William C. Braney both of Cape Coral, FL; three great grandchildren, Emily, Liam and Connor McAllister; two sisters, Alice Nordstrom and Kathleen Ledoux both of Millbury. He is predeceased by a son, James "Jamie" S. Braney; three siblings, Barbara Blavackas, Joanne Brady and William Braney.
Jim graduated from Millbury High School in 1965 and after graduating he entered the United States Coast Guard. He was stationed in Cape May, New Jersey. Jim worked at Wyman-Gordon's for over 30 years. Earlier in his life Jim was involved in the Millbury Boy Scouts and town sports. He was an auxiliary police officer in Millbury and Whitinsville. He was also a member of the Dudley Gendron American Legion Post, Disabled Veteran Chapter 116 and Knights of Columbus.
Family and friends will celebrate and remember Jim's life privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boston Children Hospital at www.childrenshospital.org
Please visit Jim's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared:www.mulhane.com