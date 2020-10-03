1/1
James Brock
1936 - 2020
James D. Brock, 84

Worcester - James D. Brock, 84 of Worcester, passed away after an extended illness in the Holden Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Mr. Brock was a lifelong resident of Worcester and was the son of the late James H. and Helen R. (Quillia) Brock. He graduated from South High School in 1954 and then attended the College of the Holy Cross and graduated in 1958. He is survived by many cousins, including Deborah Slavinskas of Worcester, who was his primary caretaker.

Mr. Brock entered the United States Army in 1959 and proudly served in the Army Reserves after he was honorably discharged from active duty. James was employed by the College of the Holy Cross for 25 years, where he worked in the college's Mount Saint James Contract Postal Station. He was appointed clerk in charge in 1976 and served in that capacity until he retired in 1987.

Mr. Brock was a devoted catholic and had been a member of Christ the King Church since 1968. He had a lifelong interest in street railways and railroads. James had collected numerous photos over the years of streetcars and vintage bus photos from throughout Worcester and many other New England cities.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by his cousin, Rev. Jonathan Slavinskas on Tuesday, October 6th at 10 AM in Christ the King Church 1052 Pleasant Street, Worcester. Burial will immediately follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and face coverings will be required to attend. Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Brock may be made to St. Bernard's Youth Outreach 236 Lincoln Street Worcester, MA 01605.

Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond Street, Worcester is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Mr. Brock or to sign his online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
OCT
6
Burial
Worcester County Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
