James D. Brock, 84Worcester - James D. Brock, 84 of Worcester, passed away after an extended illness in the Holden Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Saturday, October 3, 2020.Mr. Brock was a lifelong resident of Worcester and was the son of the late James H. and Helen R. (Quillia) Brock. He graduated from South High School in 1954 and then attended the College of the Holy Cross and graduated in 1958. He is survived by many cousins, including Deborah Slavinskas of Worcester, who was his primary caretaker.Mr. Brock entered the United States Army in 1959 and proudly served in the Army Reserves after he was honorably discharged from active duty. James was employed by the College of the Holy Cross for 25 years, where he worked in the college's Mount Saint James Contract Postal Station. He was appointed clerk in charge in 1976 and served in that capacity until he retired in 1987.Mr. Brock was a devoted catholic and had been a member of Christ the King Church since 1968. He had a lifelong interest in street railways and railroads. James had collected numerous photos over the years of streetcars and vintage bus photos from throughout Worcester and many other New England cities.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by his cousin, Rev. Jonathan Slavinskas on Tuesday, October 6th at 10 AM in Christ the King Church 1052 Pleasant Street, Worcester. Burial will immediately follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and face coverings will be required to attend. Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Brock may be made to St. Bernard's Youth Outreach 236 Lincoln Street Worcester, MA 01605.