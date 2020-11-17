James H. Butt Jr., 35



Webster - James Butt Jr. (Little Jimmy) passed away on November 8, 2020. He was called to heaven by his Grandpa George for one more road trip. Jimmy leaves behind: his precious twin boys Alexander and Anthony, their mother and his beloved, Angela Mosczynski of Webster, MA; his mother, Stephanie Charron of Thompson, CT; his father, James Butt Sr. of Webster, MA; his brother, Dylan of Boston, MA; his maternal grandmother, Ruthie Charron of FL, and his late grandparents, Ellen Hunt and Calvin Butt.



Jimmy will be missed by his loving family, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, especially his best friend, Chris Lewie of Webster, MA.



Jimmy was a man of strong work ethic, living up to his childhood aspirations of being a Truck Driver and Trash Collector. He was a devoted father and companion, and was a loyal son, brother, and friend. He enjoyed teaching his sons about cars, RC vehicles, and gaming. He was an avid collector of coins and vintage memorabilia and was passionate about antiquing and bartering.



Rest Easy Jimmy Jimmy Coco Pop.



Services will be delayed due to the current guidelines. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to The Alexander Butt and Anthony Butt College Trust Fund at Webster First Credit Union.





