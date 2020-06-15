James Carter

James A. Carter, 61Worcester - James A. Carter, 61 of Worcester, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital.James was born on May 12, 1959 to Hershel & Mary Carter. He leaves his wife of 30 years, Marketta R. (Hatch) Carter; his three children, Jermaine Butler & Adrienne Carter of Colorado Springs, CO and a son, Brandon A. Jones of Worcester, MA. He is the proud grandfather of three. James was the 6th child of 8 siblings, Diane of Bristol, CT, Carolyn of New York, Arthur of North Carolina, Rose of Maryland, Roger of Boston, Ma, Hershel, Jr. of Newport, RI. He also leaves a dear cousin, Larry Nelson of Silver Springs, Maryland. He is predeceased by a brother, Frank of Arizona.James joined the U.S. Army in January of 1977 and his last duty was at Fort Devens in Ayer, MA where he was honorably discharged in August of 1989. He joined Herman E. Duncan Military Lodge #44, Germany in 1985 and demitted to King David Lodge #7 in 1990, having had the pleasure of serving many chairs in the Order, he now sits as the Senior Warden. He joined African Lodge #459 in 1994. He was a member of Quinsigamond Lodge #173, Worcester, MA until its closing and then demitted to Merrimack Valley Lodge #1586, Lawrence, MA, where he is currently serving as the secretary.Visitation will be on Saturday, June 20, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, due to current health guidelines, Social Distancing Practices and face masks that cover the nose and mouth are required. A Masonic Funeral Service will follow visitation at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home.There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at