|
|
James R. "Jim" Cavanaugh, 58
Paxton - James R. "Jim" Cavanaugh, 58, of Paxton died Sunday, June 2nd in the Rose Monahan Hospice Home surrounded by his family. He leaves his sister, Kathleen Korycki and her husband, Mierek of Holden; two brothers, John M. Cavanaugh and his wife, Darla of Tucson, Arizona and Paul J. Cavanaugh of Paxton; his nephew, Neil Korycki of Holden; his aunt, Mary Prince and her husband, Roger of Princeton and many cousins and extended family.
He was born in Worcester the son of John V. and Elizabeth A. "Bettie" (Mulvey) Cavanaugh. Jim attended Wachusett Regional High School, Atlantic Union College and took classes in HVAC at the Peterson School in Woburn. He was a member of St. Columba Church. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and snowmobiling. Jim helped build the family home at Cape Cod where he spent many summers. He was a talented handyman like his father and was able to troubleshoot any problem and repair it. Jim had perseverance in life and in any project he attempted.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at UMASS Memorial and University Campuses for their compassionate care of Jim over the past several months, especially those in the day surgery department, the palliative care department and the 7th floor.
His funeral is Thursday, June 6th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester with a Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Columba Church, 18 Richards Avenue, Paxton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours are Wednesday, June 5th from 6:00 until 8:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Church, Food for the Poor, 44 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 3 to June 4, 2019