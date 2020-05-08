|
|
James A. Collins, 77
Worcester - James A. Collins, 77, of Worcester passed away on Tuesday, May 5th in the Life Care Center of Auburn after a brief illness.
Mr. Collins is survived by two sons, James A. Collins of Texas and Richard A. Collins of Webster; four daughters, Maria J. Ritchie of Florida, Anna M. Walne of Oxford, Michelle T. Richard of Dudley and Denise King of Connecticut; 6 brothers and sisters; 14 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Jim was born in Prince Edward County, Virginia and is predeceased by his mother, Edith L. Collins and a brother.
He worked for many years as a metal and steel worker at the former Reed and Prince Company in Worcester and later went to work at the College of the Holy Cross after his retirement.
Jim was an avid fisherman and hunter, there was never a time when he would refuse to go out and fish or hunt and especially like to spend time on Lake Quinsigamond. He was affectionately known to his family as "Papa" and Jim will be forever remembered for his joy of spending time with his family and sharing a good meal with them.
Due to the current restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral services are being held privately. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.
To share a memory of Jim or to sign his online guestbook, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020