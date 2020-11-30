James H. Connolly, 90
WORCESTER - James H. Connolly,90, of Webster and formerly of Worcester, died Friday, November 27, 2020 after a brief illness at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge. Jim was a longtime educator and coach in the Worcester Public Schools.
Jim leaves a daughter Nancy E. Ceppetelli and her husband John of Webster, with whom Jim lived; a son James D. Connolly and his wife Andrea of Peabody; four grandsons, Daniel J. Ceppetelli of West Dennis, Bryan M. Ceppetelli of Worcester, James C. Connolly of Brighton and Evan D. Connolly of Las Vegas.
He is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Constance A. (Jones) Connolly, who passed away in 2013. His son Kevin R. Connolly died in 2014. His sister Catherine "Iris" Cataldo died in 1986.
Jim was born in Worcester, son of Harold and Kathleen (Haley) Connolly. He grew up in the Main South neighborhood and lived in Worcester most of his life before moving to Webster in 2015.
Jim graduated from South High School and was a member of its "Ragamuffins" varsity basketball team that played in the 1947 New England Invitational Basketball Tournament at the old Boston Garden. It was considered "one of the greatest teams in South High History." He also played for the Ionic Ave. Boys Club "Whiz Kids" basketball team that won 19 straight games.
Jim graduated in 1952 from Worcester State University with a degree in History. He later received a master's degree in Education at Worcester State.
After college, Jim joined the U.S. Army and was a Sergeant First Class in the Korean War. He was awarded a Korean Service Medal with Two Bronze Service Stars. He continued his military service in the U.S. Army Reserves until 1960.
In 1955, Jim became a teacher in the Worcester Public Schools. After 37 years, he retired in 1992. However, Jim was not done teaching and he became an Adjunct Professor at Quinsigamond Community College where he taught for 20 years.
There will be a calling hour Thursday, December 3, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Quinsigamond Community College Student Scholarship Endowment Account, 670 West Boylston St., Worcester, MA 01606 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.