James Corrigan
James F. "Jim" Corrigan, 79

Osterville - James F. "Jim" Corrigan, 79, formerly of Worcester, Shrewsbury, and Osterville passed away September 23, 2020 at Mayflower Place Nursing Center after an 8 1/2 year battle with Parkinson's disease. He was the son of the late James and Katherine (O'Connell) Corrigan of Worcester.

Jim was educated in Worcester schools, graduating from Sacred Heart Grammar School, St Peter's High School and Worcester Junior College with an Associate of Arts Degree in Business Management. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1962 and served four years. Basic training was in Texas followed by a tour of duty in Unalakleet, Alaska followed by two years at Otis Air Force Base on Cape Cod.

After discharge, he enrolled in the Copace Program at Clark University in Worcester and earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice in 1993. Jim worked at Data General in Southboro for ten years and at TJX Distribution Center in Worcester for 18 years in all types of security and loss prevention. He retired in 2009.

Jim was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2012 and came to live with his sister, Mary and her late husband, John in Osterville for 3 1/2 years. He was moved in February 2016 to Mayflower Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in W. Yarmouth where he has resided for 4 1/2 years. He participated in exercise programs and enjoyed entertainment and activities there.

Jim lived in Shrewsbury for 30 years and was a member of the Republican Town Committee for 8 years. He was quite active in local politics. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Victory Parish in Centerville and a member of the Irish American Club of Cape Cod. He loved sports, especially the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics.

He leaves his sister Mary Grady of Osterville, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be on Monday September 28th from 4-6 p.m. at John-Lawrence Funeral Home, 3778 Falmouth Rd., Marstons Mills. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Parish, 230 S. Main St., Centerville, MA. Burial will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Activities, Mayflower Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 579 Buck Island Rd., W. Yarmouth, MA 02673. His sister would like to thank everyone there for their compassion, care and support for the last 4 1/2 years.

For online guestbook and directions please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Parish
Funeral services provided by
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
