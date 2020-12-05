James W. Curtis, 78Rutland - James W. Curtis, 78, beloved husband of Michele M. (Gonyea) Curtis, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, December 3, 2020.Born and raised in Worcester, Jim was a son of the late James and Norma (Ellington) Curtis. After graduating from Commerce High School in Worcester, he began a long career as a truck driver, staring at the age of 18 and retiring after more than 40 years of service. He was employed by Winter Hill Frozen Foods and Estes, traveling the Northeast. Jim proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam era, and spent the last 6 months of his 2 years serving in the state of Washington.Jim was a devoted and faithful member of St. Patrick's Church and served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Eucharist.He enjoyed spending time with his family at their camp in Rutland on Turkey Hill Pond where many wonderful memories were made. In his spare time he could often be found listening to country music and detailing his truck.He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 56 years, Michele; his son, Joseph Curtis and his wife, Raina of Northborough; his daughter Jill Strait and her husband, Jason of Leominster; a brother, Neil Curtis and his wife, Elaine of Holden; two sisters, Gail Vincent and her husband, Charles of Warren, ME and Wendy Clarke and her husband, Richard of ME; and his two grandchildren, Marissa McCormick of Denver, CO and Piper Strait of Northbridge.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9 in St. Patrick's Church, 258 Main Street, Rutland. Burial with full military honors will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Avenue, Paxton. Appropriate Covid-19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks and social distancing. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.