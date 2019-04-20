|
James L. Daige, 92
Leicester - James L. Daige, 92, of Cherry Valley passed peacefully on Saturday, April 20 at home surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his wife of 70 years, Marie M. (Dufresne) Daige; their children, Suzanne Madore, Kenneth Daige, Peter Daige, Francis Daige, Patricia Langlois, Thomas Daige and his wife, Kathleen, Jack Daige and his wife, Trisha, Joanne and her husband, David Miller, Robert Daige and his wife, Crystal, and Andrew Daige and his wife, Kathleen; 19 grandchildren, Jill Madore, Amy Dee, Leah Fenner, Jesse Daige, Rachael Benoit, Katelyn Mercer, Jonathan Daige, Ashley Daige, Alison Daige, Jeffrey Daige, Connor O'Brien, Christopher Daige, Dylan Daige, Shauna O'Brien, Ryan Daige, Shannon Daige, Kelly Daige, Daniel Daige and Joseph Daige. He also leaves 12 great grandchildren, Brian and Cara Delaney, Olivia Jewett, Michael and Matthew Fenner, Julia and John Dee, James Daige-Booth, Charlotte and Jane Mercer, Jackson and Sabrina Benoit, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Paul Daige and Joseph Daige; two sisters, Marie Stone and Helen "Chickie" Girard.
He was born in Worcester the son of George N. and Norene V. Gallagher. James was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during World War II as a Seabee in the South Pacific. Mr. Daige worked at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton for 15 years as the superintendent and previously worked at Crompton and Knowles where he was the maintenance supervisor for 30 years until his retirement in 1974 when the company closed. James was also a farmer, raising chickens, pigs and cows over the years.
Mr. Daige was a longtime member of St. Joseph's-St. Pius X Church and also belonged to the American Legion Post 443 Cherry Valley. He always had a list of projects to complete and enjoyed spending time on the Daige Compound. He enjoyed early mornings at Mike's Donuts socializing with friends, supervising the Annual Daige Christmas Celebration, and always teasing his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He will be sorely missed by all.
His funeral is Wednesday, April 24th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester with a Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph's -St. Pius X Church, 1161 Main Street, Leicester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Tuesday, April 23rd from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leicester Food Pantry, 759 Main Street, Leicester, MA 01524, to the American Legion Post 443 Cherry Valley, 167 Main Street, Cherry Valley, 01611, or to Thin Blue Ride (his grandsons non profit organization that helps families battling cancer) 406 Lake Avenue, Worcester, MA 01604.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019