Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Daigneault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jimbo" Daigneault


1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James "Jimbo" Daigneault Obituary
James "Jimbo" F. Daigneault, 43

WORCESTER - James "Jimbo" F. Daigneault born on April 29, 1975 and passed away on January 3rd, 2019 at the age of 43. James was born in Worcester and passed away at his home.

He leaves behind his mother Karen Daigneault of New Hampshire and his father James Lloyd, Uncle Danny and Uncle Johnny of Worcester with whom he lived, a brother Sean and step sister Stephanie Bastien of Worcester.

He was known by his family and friends as "Jimbo". He will be remembered for his kindness and his willingness to help others. He worked hard and lived hard.

Jimbo will be missed by many, especially his family!
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.