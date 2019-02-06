|
James "Jimbo" F. Daigneault, 43
WORCESTER - James "Jimbo" F. Daigneault born on April 29, 1975 and passed away on January 3rd, 2019 at the age of 43. James was born in Worcester and passed away at his home.
He leaves behind his mother Karen Daigneault of New Hampshire and his father James Lloyd, Uncle Danny and Uncle Johnny of Worcester with whom he lived, a brother Sean and step sister Stephanie Bastien of Worcester.
He was known by his family and friends as "Jimbo". He will be remembered for his kindness and his willingness to help others. He worked hard and lived hard.
Jimbo will be missed by many, especially his family!
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019