James Z. Damian, 74
Fiskdale - James Z. Damian, 74, passed away on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 in his home after a long battle with cancer.
He leaves his wife of 23 years, Ann Marie (LaChance) Damian; his three children, Jessica Damian Kennedy and her husband Paul of Holden, Nathan Damian and his wife Stacy of Nantucket and Katherine Damian Morrill and her husband Mathew of Southbridge; his sister, Susan Damian of Badin, NC; and his four grandchildren, Sean Kennedy, Phoebe Kennedy, Brooke Damian and Dylan Damian. He also leaves his beloved dog "Ziggy". He was born in Southbridge the son of Zygmund J. and Argentina A (Romano) Damian. He was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Jim worked in sales for Lou Horton Distributing for over 30 years, retiring several years ago. He had also worked for UPS and was a substitute teacher in the area schools. He was a lifelong member of his beloved Italian American Club in Sturbridge; a member of the Hamilton Rod and Gun Club in Sturbridge; the Sportsman's Club in Brimfield; and a long time member of the American Legion post 109 in Fiskdale. Jim loved to fish for trout on his lake, Big Alum in Sturbridge.
A celebration of life for James at the Rapscallion Brewery in Sturbridge will be held at a later date.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
