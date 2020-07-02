James Daviau

James M. Daviau, 57WORCESTER - James M. Daviau, 57, of Worcester died Monday, June 15, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center.He was born in Worcester, son of the late Richard T. and Joanne (Malonis) Daviau and graduated from Doherty Memorial High School. Jim worked for various companies in Worcester, most recently at Martin Wallpaper.He is survived by two brothers, Richard and Thomas Daviau both of Worcester.A private graveside service at Hope Cemetery was held in June. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home.