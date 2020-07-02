1/1
James Daviau
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. Daviau, 57

WORCESTER - James M. Daviau, 57, of Worcester died Monday, June 15, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

He was born in Worcester, son of the late Richard T. and Joanne (Malonis) Daviau and graduated from Doherty Memorial High School. Jim worked for various companies in Worcester, most recently at Martin Wallpaper.

He is survived by two brothers, Richard and Thomas Daviau both of Worcester.

A private graveside service at Hope Cemetery was held in June. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved