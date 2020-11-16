James R. Deering, 77
Upton - James R. Deering, 77, a lifelong Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. He is the beloved husband of 52 years to Carolyn M. (Burr) Deering.
Born in Camden, NJ, he was the son of the late Joseph and Alvertia (Morris) "Anne" Deering. He was raised and educated locally and his parents owned and operated Deering's Spa in Upton for many of his younger years.
Mr. Deering served in the United States Army from August 1961 – August 1964 and was stationed in Germany during the period of the Vietnam War.
Prior to retirement, Jim was employed as a mail handler for 30 years for the United States Postal Service.
He enjoyed traveling and made many RV camping trips to Halifax, Nova Scotia and to other parts of the United States. He also enjoyed fishing for many years from Point Judith RI. He was an avid Boston sports fan cheering on the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Celtics, and had an interest in NASCAR racing. He always enjoyed family gatherings and entertained others with stories that kept everyone laughing. His infectious smile and laugh is something that will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Sheryl Pompei and her husband Anthony, of Haverhill, and Bryan Deering and his wife Shelley, of Hopedale; his cherished granddaughter, Rose Deering of Hopedale; and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his sister, Marjorie MacDougall.
His funeral service will be held privately with his family on Wednesday, November 18, in the Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. Burial with military honors at Lakeview Cemetery in Upton will also take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Upton Fire & EMS Association Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 1012, Upton, MA 01568 or to a charity of one's choice
.www.uptonfunerals.com