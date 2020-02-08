|
James R. "Bo" DeFosse
Northborough/Longs, SC - James R. "Bo" DeFosse, 59, passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2020 in Longs, S.C. He leaves his sister, Nancy Byczkowski and her husband Mike of Northborough; a brother, Kevin DeFosse and his wife Kristin of Worcester; a sister-in-law, Mary Rice-DeFosse of Lewiston, Maine; his nieces and nephews, Josh, Jeff, Danielle, Tricia, Chris, Liz, Em, Adam and Katherine. Also surviving are great-nieces, great-nephews, two aunts and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by three brothers, John, Paul and Richard Jr. Born in Worcester, Jim was the son of the late Richard and Jean (Maher) DeFosse Sr. He was a Northborough townie for most of his life before moving to Worcester in 2001. Jim graduated from Algonquin Regional High School, class of 1978. Following high school, he worked for Data General in Southborough. Most recently Jim was employed at Algonquin Regional High School for 22 years before moving to South Carolina in 2019. He was an avid Patriots and New Orleans Saints fan. He was also a fan of the Grateful Dead. Jim enjoyed bowling at Sawyer's Bowladrome and golfing at Berlin Country Club, and he loved vacationing in Deer Isle, Maine. He was a member of the Sons of The American Legion, Post #234 of Northborough.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church St. Shrewsbury Center from 4 pm to 7 pm.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 244 West Main St. Northborough. Burial will follow in Howard St. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 20 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701 or by phone at 1-800-AHA-USA-1. To view Jim's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020