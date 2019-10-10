Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Armenian Apostolic Church
315 Church Street
Whitinsville, MA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
Pine Grove cemetery
James Demagian Jr.


1941 - 2019
James Demagian Jr. Obituary
James H. Demagian, Jr.

Whitinsville - James H. Demagian, Jr., 78, died Wednesday, October 9, in the Milford Regional Medical Center. He is survived by a brother, John Demagian, of Whitinsville; two sisters, Rose Marie Ford, and Carolyn Bucchino and her husband, Nicholas, of Milford; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Shirley Demagian and Joan McLaughlin.

Jim was born in Whitinsville, April 5, 1941, a son of James and Helen (Malkasian) Demagian, and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Northbridge High School in 1959 where he was an outstanding athlete, setting records in the shotput and discus.

He was a member of Soorp Asdvadzadzin Armenian Apostolic Church in Whitinsville, and he was a familiar figure in the Plummers Corner section of town, especially at Burger King and Vera's. A diehard fan of the Boston Red Sox, especially Ted Williams and "Big Papi", David Ortiz. Mainly, Jim was good friend to everyone he met, and he will be missed by everyone who knew him.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11am, Tuesday, October 15, in the Armenian Apostolic Church, 315 Church Street, Whitinsville, followed by burial in Pine Grove cemetery. Calling Hours will be 5-7pm, Monday, October 14, in the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill Street, Whitinsville. Memorial donations may be made to the Armenian Apostolic Church. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit

www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
