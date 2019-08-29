|
|
James E. Devlin, 76
BROOKFIELD - James E. Devlin, 76, of Brookfield and formerly of Charlton, died peacefully Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home in the arms of his loving wife.
He leaves his wife of 57 years, Carol Marie (Norton) Devlin; three children, Christine M. Devlin of Sturbridge, Sharon E. Nutter and her husband Francis of Charlton, and Sandra J. Devlin of Webster; eight grandchildren, Amy, Jody, Kyle, Grace, Gage, Alex, Donovan and Miranda; and a great-granddaughter Olive; his brother Joseph H. Devlin and his wife Elizabeth of Falmouth; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother John P. Devlin and his sister Janice E. Boyle.
Jim was born in Worcester, son of Joseph H. and Evelyn R. (Kimball) Devlin. He attended North High School and Boys Trade School in Worcester. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army including a tour of duty in Alaska.
He did maintenance work at Tantasqua Regional Junior High School for many years.
Jim was a fan of all the New England professional sports teams.
Funeral services are private.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019