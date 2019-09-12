|
James H. Dion, 71
Oxford - James H. Dion, 71, of Wheelock Street, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Cheryl J. (Parker) Dion of Oxford; his daughter, Sherri L. Dion of Fort Myers, FL; his brother, Kevin Dion and his wife Cookie of Oxford; two grandsons, Dominic DeSimone and Austin Menard; his sister-in-law, Donna Dion; many nephews, nieces, and one great-nephew. He was predeceased by two children, Sheila L. DeSimone who died in 2019, and Tyler J. Menard who died in 2012; two brothers, Daniel Dion and Keith Dion; and his nephew, Michael Hokanson-Dion. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Henry J. and Eleanor (Ring) Dion, and was a lifelong resident of Oxford. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1966 and received his associate's degree from Fisher Junior College in 1981. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, proudly serving on the U.S.S. Donner.
Mr. Dion was a custodian for the Oxford School Department for 27 years, retiring in 2010. Previously, he was a truck driver and a route salesman. He was a member of the American Legion Post 58 in Oxford. Mr. Dion enjoyed sports, especially watching the Red Sox, Patriots, and golf. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren, taking them to Red Sox games and teaching them how to fish. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and his best friend and soulmate, Cheryl.
Calling hours are Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. at the conclusion of calling hours, followed by military honors. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veteran's Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019