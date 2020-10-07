James A. Dugan, 82
West Boylston / Pomfret Center, CT - James A. Dugan, 82, formerly of West Boylston Ma, passed away peacefully at his home in Pomfret Center, Connecticut with his family by his side.
He is predeceased by his wife of 44 years Patricia A (Butler) Dugan. He leaves behind four children; James (Jay) Dugan of West Boylston, Patricia Duddy of Holden, his twin daughters Cathy Desautels and her husband Brian of Holden and Colleen Bavosi and her husband Daniel of Pomfret Center CT. He leaves behind his grandchildren; Connor, Brendan, Caitlyn, Molly, Nicole, Colleen, Rhiann, Michael, Marissa, and Julianne. He also leaves behind his son-in- law Kenny Duddy and a daughter-in law-Cheri Ramstrom.
He is the son of the late Catherine and William H. Dugan Sr. He is predeceased by his brother, William H. Dugan Jr. and his wife Sally.
Jim was born and raised in Needham MA and then moved to West Boylston Ma where he and his wife raised their four children for 40 years. He owned and operated Radiofone of America in Needham MA.
Jim and his wife Pat were lifelong season ticket holders of the original Boston Patriots and the now New England Patriots. Jim and Pat mastered the art of tailgating during the 60 years they were season ticket holders. Jim enjoyed vacations with his family and friends, spending time with his grandchildren, attending their various sporting events, playing cards, and trips to any casino.
James, also known as "Jimbo, Pop, and Diamond Jim" will be fondly missed by all of us.
Visiting Hours to celebrate Jim's life will be held Friday, October 9th from 5-8 pm at Fay Brothers Life Celebration Home, 1 West Boylston Street, West Boylston. His Funeral will be held Saturday, October 10th from the funeral home with a Mass at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 111 Worcester Street, West Boylston. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
