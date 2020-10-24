James N. Ellis, Sr., 95
SHREWSBURY - James N. Ellis, Sr., 95, of Shrewsbury, MA, formerly of Northborough, MA passed away peacefully at Southgate on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 surrounded by his family.
James was born in Haverhill, the son of the late Nicholas and Francesca (Dimitriadou) Eliopulos. His parents immigrated to the United States from Greece settling in Haverhill and then in Worcester.
James is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Helena (Spaneas) Ellis; sons, James N. Ellis, Jr. and Nicholas J. Ellis and wife, Katherine (Konur) Ellis of Shrewsbury, daughters, Sabrina Ellis of Boston and Lora (Leonora) Ellis and partner, Gary Morgan of West Boylston and Arizona; brother, John N. Ellis of Worcester; and three grandchildren, Anne Elizabeth, Christopher and Nicholas Ellis. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by sisters, Aphrodite (Effie) Kappos, Katherine Kirkilis and brother, George N. Ellis.
Known for his intellect and respected by both his colleagues and clients, James was a great problem solver, a compassionate attorney and strong leader. He was proud of his Greek heritage. His interests were many, from traveling the world to playing tennis and skiing. But most of all his lifelong passion was music, from playing the violin to attending concerts. He was a pioneer audiophile creating acoustics to mimic the sound of a live performance in his home.
Raised in Worcester, MA he served towards the end of World War II as a Seabee in the United States Navy and was stationed on Johnston Island. After the war, he served in the Air Force Reserve from 1952–1966 and was honorably discharged as a captain.
James received his bachelor's degree in biology from Clark University and law degree from Boston University. While attending law school, James met his wife on a blind date in Boston through mutual friends. He was immediately taken with the vivacious, outgoing and creative, Helena. Both Greek-American, they were married in the Greek Orthodox church in Watertown and relocated to Northborough where they built their house and raised their four children.
From a young age, his mother, inspired him to do well in school and to pursue advanced degrees, while simultaneously developing his musical talent. He will be greatly missed by his family.
He was one of the founding/senior partners of Burke, Ellis, Minor & O'Neill/Ellis & Associates Law Offices in Worcester, MA and retired in 2016. James also served as the Chairman of the Board of Health in Northborough.
A service in celebrating James' life will be held at a later date.
At his request, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to WGBH/Boston (www.wgbh.org/support/donate
).
To leave a note of condolence for James' family or to share a fond memory, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com