James Fanion

James C. Fanion, 63
SOUTHBRIDGE - James C. Fanion, 63, of 119 Dudley River Rd., died March 14, 2020 in Rose Monahan Hospice House.
He leaves his father Clarence C. Fanion of Charlton, his brothers Joseph A. Fanion and his wife Carol of El Paso, TX., and Barry C. Fanion of Charlton, a sister Susan T. McConnell of Southbridge, several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his sister Linda M. Shiraka.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of Clarence and the late Ruth E. (Pierce) Fanion. He was a longtime machine operator at Flexcon Co. in Spencer. He served his country with the U.S. Army.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1st. at 11 a.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. A calling hour will precede the service from 10 to 11 a.m. following Covid-19 guidelines with masks and social distancing. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.www.morinfuneralhomes.com