James M. Fessler, 64
WESTBOROUGH - James Fessler, 64, died on September 24, 2019, of natural causes. He was born in Binghamton, NY, but was a resident of Westborough for over 30 years. He worked as a Calibration Technician for Thermo Fisher Scientific for 32 years. He loved his dogs, and was involved in the breeding of a championship line of pugs. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Frances Fessler, and a sister-in-law, Prosie Fessler. He is survived by his brother, Jerry Fessler (Suan), and his sister, JoAnn Rohde (John), and his nieces and nephews. Services for Jim will be held on Saturday, November 9th, at 10:30 A.M. in Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Vestal, NY.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019