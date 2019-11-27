|
|
James Fitzgerald, 66
Leominster/Lancaster - James Fitzgerald, 66, died Monday, November 25, 2019, in his home, after an illness.
He leaves his wife of 18 years, Elisa (Nuryana) Fitzgerald; a daughter, Jasmine Fitzgerald a brother, Richard Fitzgerald of Harvard; a sister, Mary Rsaza, of Oklahoma; a sister-in-law, Barbara Fitzgerald, of Gardner; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Alan Fitzgerald.
Jim was born in Clinton and raised in Lancaster, son of the late Henry S. and Delia (Labbe) Fitzgerald. He was a graduate of Nashoba Regional High School, and a US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War.
For many years until retirement, he worked as a Binder at W.E. Andrews Printing, Bedford, MA.
An avid New England Patriots fan, he enjoyed trout fishing, and was a music lover – especially classic rock. In his younger years, could often be found playing the guitar, as a member of a band that he formed with his friends.
A private committal service will take place in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
