James Flooks
James E. Flooks, 65

Auburn - James "Jim" E. Flooks, 65, of Auburn and formerly of Upton, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband to Helen L. (Lacoste) Flooks.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Eileen Flooks, Jessica Whiting and her husband Willis; five step-children, Joseph Bourassa, Sharon Shoar and her husband Ernest; Robert Bourassa, David Bourassa and Sherrye Olney and her husband James; his four grandchildren, Victoria Schultz, Jennifer and Sarah Amlaw and James Whiting; and many nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held privately with family on Saturday, October 3, in the Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Upton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1909, Framingham, MA 01701 or via www.cancer.org

His complete obituary and online guestbook can be found at

www.uptonfunerals.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
