James Flynn

James E. Flynn, 79

Las Vegas, NV - James E. Flynn of Henderson Nevada passed away in June. He was born in CT and raised in Worc, MA. Jimmy graduated Sacred Heart Acadmy, Worcester Jr. College and served in the U.S. Army.

After moving to Las Angeles, CA in the 1980's he worked for Variety Art Center as a Food and Beverage Director. In Las Vegas, Jimmy was a self employed caterer for many years before retiring.

Jimmy was know for his charitable big parties and St. Patricks Day dinner - open to all!

He is predeceased by his mother Katherine Shannon Flynn and father Daniel Flynn. He leaves his friend and cousin Maureen Dryden of Shrewsbury along with many close friends in Las Vegas.

Services will be private, burial in St. John's Cemetary, Worc.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 19 to Sep. 26, 2020.
