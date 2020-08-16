James E. Gallo, Jr., 72
Worcester - James E. Gallo, Jr., 72, of Worcester, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Lutheran Home of Worcester.
James is survived by his three children, James W. Gallo of Weston, Florida, Michele Thebodo and her husband Steven of Leicester, and Michael Gallo and his wife Rebecca of Sturbridge; a sister, Dorothy D. Johnson of Marco Island, FL; eight grandchildren, Amber, Corey, Christian, Hannah, Kyle, Emily, Luke, and Nicholas; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother and two sisters, Angelo J. Gallo, Virginia Houghton, and Josephine B. DiSilvesteri. James was born in Worcester, son of the late James E. and Mary (Perri) Gallo, Sr. and has lived here all his life.
James served his nation proudly in the United States Air Force. He worked as a custodian at the YMCA in Greendale, having previously worked at Morgan Construction. He retired in 1995. He was devout in his Catholic Faith. He enjoyed sports, especially the Boston teams, and appreciated good food.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be Friday, August 21, at 10 a.m. in the Prince of Peace Section at Saint John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge Street, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elder Services of Worcester, 67 Millbrook Street, Suite 100, Worcester, MA 01606 or by visiting www.eswa.org
The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found atwww.mercadantefuneral.com