James Galvin Obituary
James T. Galvin, Sr., 84

WEBSTER - James T. Galvin, Sr., 84, of Webster, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday September 14, 2019.

Born and raised in Waterbury, CT, James was born to John and Mary (Simpson) Galvin. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served during the Korean War.

James worked as a meat cutter at Stop & Shop in Westboro, MA for many years, until his retirement. He was a member of the Vernon Hill American Legion Post #435 and enjoyed freshwater fishing, golfing, and going to the dog track.

James is survived by his son, James T. Galvin, Jr. of Worcester; his twin sister, Jeanne LeVasseur of Vermont; a brother-in-law, Lewis E. Wells, III of Worcester; and many nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by his parents, his wife, the late Nancy L. (Wells) Galvin, and his siblings, John Galvin, Maureen Bryant-Gaudinier, and Alicia Messina.

James' family would like to thank Brookside Rehabilitation for their compassionate care throughout his stay, as well as Ascend Hospice during his end of life care.

Services for James will be held privately at the request of his family, with the assistance of the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA 01501. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to The American School for the Deaf. To leave a note of condolence or view James' "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
