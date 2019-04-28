|
|
James W. Goodwin
SHREWSBURY - James W. "Jim" Goodwin, a longtime Shrewsbury resident, died peacefully on Saturday, April 28, 2019 with his family at his side. He was the husband of Sandra (Battaglia) Goodwin.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jim's family on Thursday, May 2, 2019 between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury.
A complete obituary will follow on Tuesday.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019