James Richard (Dick) Gould 90
Princeton - James Richard (Dick) Gould of Princeton entered into the presence of our Lord on Thursday June 20th, 2019 at the home he shared with his daughter and her family in Princeton, MA.
Born in Worcester, MA, on October 26, 1928, Dick was the first of six children of the late Henry and Rita (Purcell) Gould. Dick proudly served his country in the Navy during WWII. He was married to Marguerite (Frongillo) Gould in 1961, and remained her loving husband until she passed away in 2008.
In later years Dick enjoyed making intricate Aviation and Nautical models, and he was proud to have one on display at The Marine Museum in Fall River, MA.
He especially looked forward to playing poker and cribbage on Fridays at The Holden Senior Center as well as Friday night card games with his "poker buddies" in Princeton.
Dick worked for many years at Morgan Construction before retiring in 2000. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, a loving father, proud grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his sister Barbara Donovan and brother Brian Gould both of Oxford. He will be lovingly missed by his daughter Melissa Yazdanpanah and her husband Hamid, his step son Paul Tringuk and his wife Maria, his grandchildren, Dena Hamel and her husband Joe, Paul Tringuk and his wife Vilomi, Aaron Tringuk and his wife Julia and Ethan Yazdanpanah. His great-grandchildren Genevieve and Natalie Hamel and Aayan Tringuk will surely miss his hugs and kisses. He also leaves a son James from his first marriage whom he loved dearly and thought of often. Special thanks to Sarah and Donna, his amazing nurses from Overlook Hospice for their care and compassion and to Linda his devoted PCA. They are truly special people.
Please join family and friends for a service at The First Congregational Church of Princeton, 14 Mountain Rd in Princeton on Wednesday June 26th at 5:00 pm
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 22 to June 23, 2019