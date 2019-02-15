|
James F. Grady, 77
Worcester - James F. Grady, 77, of Worcester died Thursday, February 14th surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Judith A. (King) Grady; his children; James E. Grady and his wife, Patricia of Rutland, Suellen M. Dean and her husband, Anthony of Shrewsbury and Kevin M. Grady and his wife, Jean of Paxton; a brother, Michael Grady and his wife, Kay of Worcester; a sister, Ann Potter and her husband, William of Oxford and 8 grandchildren, Kayla, Christopher, Julia, Jamie, Erica, Ella, Olivia, and Lily. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by an infant grandson, Nicholas and two sisters, Mary Jane Trainor and Margaret Grady.
He was born in Worcester the son of Michael and Helen (Duffy) Grady and graduated with a Master's Degree from Worcester State Teacher's College. Mr. Grady was an English teacher for 38 years, retiring in 2001 from Worcester Technical High School the former Boys Trade School, where he was also a longtime golf and cross-country coach. He was a long-time member of Christ the King Church. James was an avid golfer and belonged to Greenhill Golf Course for over 40 years. Mr. Grady enjoyed spending his winters in Florida and his summers at Cape Cod, where he belonged to the Sons of Erin.
His funeral is Tuesday, February 19th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday, February 18th from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dana Faber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849169, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019