James Grant


1954 - 2019
James Grant Obituary
James J. Grant, 65

Worcester - James J. "Jamie" Grant, 65, died Friday evening, November 1, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center – Memorial Campus, after a brief illness.

He leaves his wife of 39 years, Patricia A. (Garrepy) Grant; his mother, Marie T. (Guilfoyle) Grant of Leicester; four sisters, Cathleen M.T. Grant of Worcester, Maureen J. Meriano of Brookfield, Eileen F. Terrill and her husband Richard of Shrewsbury, Christine M. Rock and her husband Daniel of Clayton, CA; his sister-in-law, Linnea K. Garrepy of Syracuse, NY; and many nieces and nephews. His son, Richard W. Grant and a sister, Colleen L. O'Brien, both predeceased him. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Richard J. Grant and was a graduate of St. Peter's Catholic High School.

Jamie worked as an auto mechanic for 37 years at the Worcester Police Department until he retired in 2014. He enjoyed hiking and was an avid Patriots fan. He also worked as a volunteer at Andy's Attic and will be remembered for his generous spirit.

After cremation, burial will be in St. John's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

The family suggests donations in memory of Jamie be made to Andy's Attic, Attn: Christine Foley, 170 Apricot St., Worcester, MA 01603.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
