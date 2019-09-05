|
|
James B. Griffith Sr.
March 16, 1957 - September 3, 2019
WEST BOYLSTON - James "Jim" Griffith Sr. passed away peacefully at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home after a short battle with cancer. Born in Worcester, Jim was the son of late Joyce H. (Chappelear) and Homer W. Griffith. He is survived by his children James B. Griffith Jr. of Spencer, and Alysa Urella and her husband Jeremy Urella of Dudley as well as his granddaughter Reese Urella; his sister Cheryl Lynn Durling and her husband Michael of Livermoore, ME, and his brothers Michael Griffith and his wife Leah of Port Charlotte, FL, Thomas Griffith and his wife Cheryl of Holden, as well as many aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his brother Daniel Griffith.
Jim grew up in Holden and attended Wachusett Regional High School. He was a lifelong Boston sports fan, enjoyed cooking, reading, and keeping up with up the current politics in his free time. He was loved and will be missed dearly by friends and family.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jimmy Fund - P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019