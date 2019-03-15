|
|
James H. Haagsma, 64
Whitinsville - James Herman Haagsma, 64, of Whitinsville passed away Tues. March 12, 2019 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.
Mr. Haagsma owned and operated Haagsma Insurance Co. in Whitinsville for many years and was dedicated to his many clients.
He was born July 21, 1954 in Whitinsville, the son of the late Herman and Ferne E. (Robinson) Haagsma and was a graduate of Northbridge High School. He also attended Lowell Technical School.
Mr. Haagsma loved his family dearly, especially his daughter Brandis and possessed a great sense of humor. He loved camping at Normandy Farms in Foxboro, enjoyed fishing and was a handyman of sorts. He was a lifelong member and past Deacon at Fairlawn Christian Reformed Church in Whitinsville and loved time spent with his golden retriever "Buddy".
He is survived by his daughter, Brandis J. Haagsma of Whitinsville; two sisters, Joy L. Haagsma of Hyannis and Janet L. and her husband Rev. Robert Arbogast of Lowell, MI; an aunt, Ann Baker-Riker of Longmeadow and nieces Katie Arbogast, Kristi Arbogast, and Martha Bergmann.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday March 17, 2019 from 2-5 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 480 Church St. Whitinsville.
Funeral services will be Monday March 18, 2019 at 10 AM in the Fairlawn Christian Reformed Church, 305 Goldthwaite Rd., Whitinsville.
Burial will follow at Riverdale Cemetery, Providence Rd., Rte. 122, Northbridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fairlawn Christian Reformed Church, 305 Goldthwaite Road, Whitinsville, MA 01588 or to Peace of Bread, c/o United Presbyterian Church, 7 Spring Street, Whitinsville, MA 01588. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019