James G. Halal, 86Holden - James G. Halal, 86, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Holy Trinity Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Worcester. He was born and raised in Worcester, son of the late Nicholas and Alice (Saad) Halal and moved to Holden in 1971.Jimmy graduated from Classical High School in Worcester and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He attended the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy for three years before deciding to follow his passion for Culinary Arts by attending the Culinary Arts Institute of America. There he enhanced his skills as a chef and upon finishing his studies, Jimmy joined his sister, Effie at "Family Bakery" on Millbury Street in Worcester. He provided catering services through the bakery and was known throughout the Orthodox community in for providing Mercy Meals and dinners for church and family functions. After the close of "Family Bakery" Jimmy continued his catering endeavors under the name "Jimmy's Catering" for several years.He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Worcester where he leaves many close friends whom he cared for deeply. Jimmy enjoyed refinishing furniture and vacationing in Florida with his family. As a young man, Jimmy had enjoyed traveling to several European, Middle Eastern and Asian destinations. He was known for his kind and caring nature and he will be missed dearly by his family, friends and customers.Jimmy is survived by his brother, Nicholas Halal, II and his wife, Wendy of Shrewsbury; sister, Barbara Halal of Johnston, Rhode Island; nieces, Nicole, Jenna, Victoria and Jenne "Gigi" Halal; nephews, Michael and Anthony Halal; and several great nephews and great nieces including Owenn Simpson. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Halal and his sisters, Effie M. Malooly and Adele M. Halal.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jimmy's family from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 256 Hamilton St., Worcester (appropriate COVID-19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks and social distancing). Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 256 Hamilton St., Worcester, MA 01604 or to ALSAC/St. Jude's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit