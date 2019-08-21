|
|
Dr. James S. Harper III
STERLING - Dr. James S. Harper III, of Sterling passed into eternal life on Monday, August 19, 2019.
Dr. Harper was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 26, 1947. Following graduation from University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine in 1972, he served as a Captain in the US Army. His passion for animals was evident in the many professional positions he held, most recently as the Director of Animal Care for Brown University, retiring in 2016 after 32 years. Dr. Harper was a long term board member of the Roger Williams Park Zoo and the Providence Animal Rescue League.
His commitment to caring for others, both human and non-human, extended to emergency medicine. In 1990 he completed his paramedic training and was instrumental in bringing ALS services to Central Massachusetts Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Departments and proudly served the community as a member of Sterling Fire & EMS for 28 years. On September 11, 2001, Dr. Harper joined the Rhode Island Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) in the initial response to the attacks in NYC, where he remained at Ground Zero, caring for both human and canine first responders. Dr. Harper was an active and devoted member of First Church in Sterling, spending the last 20 years as caretaker for the youngest members of the congregation.
His life was one of generous and selfless giving to others; he was a significant presence to those who loved him and the community in which he lived.
He is survived by his devoted and loving family; his wife, Robin Morrison Harper; his son, and daughter-in-law, Drs. Carl & Beth Harper; his daughter, Lillian Harper Pelland and her husband, Dr. Kevin Pelland; his grandchildren, Edward, Eleanor and Ingrid; and a large extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the family from 5 to 7 pm on Saturday, August 24 in the Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A funeral service honoring his life will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, August 25 at the First Church in Sterling, 6 Meetinghouse Hill Road, Sterling. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Sterling. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Dr. Harpers name be made to First Church in Sterling or Roger Williams Park Zoo at rwpzoo.org/membership-giving.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019