James "Tyke" Hayes, 93
Millbury - James F. "Tyke" Hayes, 93, passed away peacefully on March 8th at Whitney Place Assisted Living in Northborough, where he's resided for the past two and a half years. He was born on June 10, 1925. Being born prematurely, he was given the nick-name "Tyke", a name that stuck for life.
Tyke was born in Worcester, and was pre-deceased by his parents John and Maude (Hennigan) Hayes, his sisters Marcella Hayes, Rita Beauregard, Florence McGrath, Mercedes Gagliardi, and brothers James Fink, Father Emmett Fink, and Raymond Fink. Tyke was also predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Lorraine (Bertrand) Hayes, who passed in 2017. He leaves behind a son, Stephen J. Hayes and his wife, Janet, of Millbury; a daughter, Lori A. Lyver and her husband, Michael of North Grafton; five grandchildren Kaitlyn Brown and her husband Daniel of Northbridge, Stephanie Bruso and her husband Thomas of Smithfield, RI and Kelsea, Lauren, and James Lyver of North Grafton. He also leaves two great grandchildren, Emerson Rose Brown and Colton Daniel Brown of Northbridge. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Richard Bertrand of Shrewsbury.
Tyke was a proud member of the "Greatest Generation". After graduation from Millbury High School in 1943, he joined the US Army Air Force and was assigned to the Air Force 460th bomb group in Italy during WWII. He served as a Flight Engineer on a B-24 Liberator bomber, and flew many combat missions in the European theatre. He completed his service in 1945, and entered Wentworth Institute of Technology where he studied Electrical Engineering. After graduation, he had a long and prosperous career as a Field Engineer with Unisys/Burroughs Corporation, retiring in 1986. Upon retirement, Tyke pursued a second career as a licensed real estate broker with Century Twenty One.
Tyke and Lorraine married in 1952 and had 65 wonderful years together. They enjoyed square dancing and were members of the "99 Square Dancing Club." Tyke was active in the community, serving on the Millbury Finance Committee for six years, coach of Millbury Little League, and official of the St. Brigid's Youth basketball team. Tyke enjoyed golfing and was a long time member at Clearview Country Club in Millbury. In 1978, Tyke had the unique experience of making two hole-in-ones on back to back days! Additionally, Tyke was a member of the Greendale Retired Men's Club, and The Millbury Old Timers, where he was recognized as "Honored Old Timer" in 2011. More recently, he and Lorraine enjoyed their monthly bus trips to Foxwoods Casino with the Millbury Seniors.
Tyke enjoyed his family tremendously. Once retired, he and Lorraine cared for each of their grandchildren in their younger years. Together, they were avid fans of their grandchildren's accomplishments, and attended many dance recitals, cheering competitions, and soccer, lacrosse, baseball and hockey games through the years. They had cherished memories of many great gatherings at Steve and Janet's pool, two wonderful family Caribbean cruises with their children and grandchildren, and spending time during summer vacations with the family on Mayflower beach on Cape Cod and boating on Lake Winnisquam, NH.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Whitney Place for the loving care they've provided to Tyke. He very much enjoyed the kind staff, musical entertainment and social gatherings there.
Relatives and friends are invited to Tyke's funeral on Wednesday, March 13th with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main St. in Millbury. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery, Millbury. Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12th at Mulhane Home for Funerals 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tyke's memory can be made to The at Please visit Tyke's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019