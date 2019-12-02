Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem Covenant Church
215 East Mountain St.
Worcester, MA
View Map
James Healy Obituary
James P. Healy, 82

Boylston - James P. "Cowboy Jim" Healy, 82, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center, University Campus. He leaves his wife, Jolene (Gilboy) Healy; two sons- Patrick and Thomas Healy; a daughter Suzette M. Johnson; Jolene's three daughters- Angela Becker, Mary Rubin, and Jennifer Tang; 13 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, and a large extended family. He was predeceased by seven brothers- Francis, Charles, Richard, Walter, George, Paul, and John Healy; six sisters- Gertrude, Marjorie, Virginia, Patricia, Maureen, and Katherine, and his late wife, Florence "Pat" (Radock) Healy.

Jim was born in Worcester, son of the late Frederick and Mary (Brown) Healy. He graduated from Commerce High School and the Worcester School of Business Science, where he was the President of the Class of 1960. He proudly served his country in the US Army, Corps of Engineers. He was President and owner of Scott Associates, Inc. in Clinton, MA. He was a member of Salem Covenant Church in Worcester, a life member of the Elks Lodge 1306 in Clinton, and a member of the Greendale Retired Men's Club. He enjoyed sports, especially football and baseball and served as an umpire in the Boylston Youth Baseball League.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Salem Covenant Church 215 East Mountain St. Worcester. Burial will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Salem Covenant Church. To leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019
