|
|
James P. Hoban, 79
Millbury - James P. Hoban, 79, died peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. He was predeceased by his wife, Cynthia M. (Sulc) Hoban who died in 1998. He is survived by three children, Milissa A. Hoban of Long Island, NY, James P. Hoban and his wife Joanne of Millbury, and Timothy K. Hoban and his wife Heather of Mechanicsburg, PA; his brother, Richard Hoban; three sisters, Maureen Huebner, Frances McNaughton, and Catherine Johnson; and seven grandchildren, Scott Heredia, Rebecca Heredia and Veronica Handwerker of New York, Maura Hoban, James Hoban, and Patrick Hoban of Millbury, and Teagan Hoban of Mechanicsburg, PA. He was born in New York City, NY, son of the late James J. and Agnes (Hyde) Hoban, and lived in New York for many years and Florida for 27 years, before moving to Millbury in 2014. He graduated from Stony Point High School in Stony Point, NY, in 1958. He was a veteran of the United Stated Air Force.
Mr. Hoban was an aircraft mechanic for Pan American Airlines for 30 years. Later, he worked for Florida Detroit Diesel for several years. He was an avid fisherman and will be remembered as a true family man.
Due to gathering restrictions in Massachusetts, a private funeral Mass will be held at St. Brigid's Church in Millbury. Burial will be private at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020