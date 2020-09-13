1/1
James Honeyman
James P. Honeyman

Whitinsville - James P. Honeyman, 48, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Sat. Sept. 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Erika A. (Henry) Honeyman.

Jim's memorial calling hours will be held on Wed., Sept. 23 from 6-8 PM at Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville with a prayer service at 8 PM.

JackmanFuneralHomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 13 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
SEP
23
Prayer Service
08:00 PM
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
