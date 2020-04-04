|
James E. Johnson, 78
Clinton - James E. Johnson, 78, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family, after a period of declining health.
He leaves his wife of 57 years, Maureen R. (Lynch) Johnson; two daughters, Cathleen (Johnson) Poulin and her husband, Kenneth Poulin, and Karen (Johnson) Gilchrest, and her companion, Bruce Beyeler, all of Clinton; a son, James Johnson, and his wife, Kathleen (Walsh) Johnson, of Weston; his sister, Julie (Johnson) Frisch; a sister-in-law, Shirley (Dube) Johnson; his grandchildren: Jake Poulin, Erin and Connor Gilchrest, and Damian and Marlo Johnson; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Cassandra Poulin, his brother, Joseph Johnson, and son-in-law, David Gilchrest.
Born in Haverhill, the son of Herbert and Inez (Hale) Johnson, James graduated from Bartlett High School, Webster, in 1960. After high school, he worked at the Greeting Service Card Company, before moving to Clinton in 1964, to work for the Colonial Press. After the Press closed, he was employed by Spencer Press, and later, Rogers Printing, Leominster, where he remained until his retirement in 2008.
He enjoyed target shooting at the range, and playing cards with his friends on Wednesday nights. Above all else, James was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services are private. For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Cassandra Poulin Memorial Scholarship, c/o Clinton High School, 200 West Boylston St., Clinton, MA 01510. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. To share a memory of James, or offer condolences to his family, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 10, 2020